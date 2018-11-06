Poldark viewers swoon over Aidan Turner – but squirm at the vicar's toe obsession
The second episode of the BBC1 drama had several revealing scenes – some more welcome than others
In an emotionally charged second episode of Poldark , there was the occasional scene of light relief.
But some were more welcome than others...
After teaching her brother to wrestle, Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) was treated to a bath by Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) – and viewers were here for it:
However, things then went from the sublime to the ridiculous.
Later in the episode, odious vicar Ossie Whitworth was back to his revolting best as he got down and dirty with his foot fetish. And, understandably, viewers were wishing the scene had come with a health warning:
This article was originally published on 18 June 2018
Poldark season four airs on Sundays, 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS