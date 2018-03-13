Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson to release debut album
Tales From Home, a collection of folksy covers, will be out in May
Eleanor Tomlinson, best known as Demelza in BBC1's hit period drama Poldark, is set to release her debut album this May.
Tales From Home – a collection of folk-influenced covers – will see the actress take on a series of classic hits, including Carole King's Tapestery, Simon and Garfunkel's Homeward Bound and Bonnie Rait's I Can't Make You Love Me, a song which had a recent renaissance thanks to high-profile renditions from folk legend Bon Iver and pop star Adele.
The album also features The Spinning Wheel, a cover of a Scottish folk song that Tomlinson recorded with her brother and fellow actor, Ross Tomlinson (How to Talk to Girls at Parties).
Eleanor said: “I’m incredibly excited to announce the release of my debut album Tales From Home. To have the opportunity to perform some of my favourite songs with Anne Dudley’s brilliant new arrangements has been wonderful, not to mention working alongside my brother Ross. I would like to thank the Poldark fans who inspired me to make this album. Without their support, this would not have been possible.”
Tales From Home will be released in May 2018. check out the cover art and full tracklist below
Homeward Bound
I Can’t Make You Love Me
If You Could Read My Mind
She Moved Through The Fair
Tapestry
The Spinning Wheel
Who Knows Where The Time Goes
Hushabye Mountain
The Wild Mountainside
The House Carpenter
The Water Is Wide
I Find Your Love