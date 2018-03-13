The album also features The Spinning Wheel, a cover of a Scottish folk song that Tomlinson recorded with her brother and fellow actor, Ross Tomlinson (How to Talk to Girls at Parties).

Eleanor said: “I’m incredibly excited to announce the release of my debut album Tales From Home. To have the opportunity to perform some of my favourite songs with Anne Dudley’s brilliant new arrangements has been wonderful, not to mention working alongside my brother Ross. I would like to thank the Poldark fans who inspired me to make this album. Without their support, this would not have been possible.”

Tales From Home will be released in May 2018. check out the cover art and full tracklist below

More like this

Advertisement

Homeward Bound

I Can’t Make You Love Me

If You Could Read My Mind

She Moved Through The Fair

Tapestry

The Spinning Wheel

Who Knows Where The Time Goes

Hushabye Mountain

The Wild Mountainside

The House Carpenter

The Water Is Wide

I Find Your Love