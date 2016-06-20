But BBC sources tell me that, while it has not been formally commissioned, series three is definitely also going ahead with filming due to start around September this year.

So Aidan Turner’s Ross will get at least a bit of late autumn sun on his bare chest when that series airs in 2017.

Turner has already hinted at what might be in store for him and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) when they return for series two this autumn.

“We pick it up exactly where we left off from last year,” Turner told journalists backstage at MCM comic-con, where he was appearing at a special Being Human reunion panel.

“So it’s a time when Ross and Demelza have just lost their child, his company is down the pan, they’re broke, and he’s been arrested. It looks like he’s going to prison.

“It’s a cheery beginning! And yeah, there’s so much story in it, and all the characters have massive arcs in the next series – I think we’re 10 episodes next series.

“I mean, it was big the first year, but with all the support and the fanbase that we’ve accumulated? It’s gonna be amazing.”

Poldark series 2 is expected to air on BBC1 this autumn