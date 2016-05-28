“So it’s a time when Ross and Demelza have just lost their child, his company is down the pan, they’re broke, and he’s been arrested. It looks like he’s going to prison.

“It’s a cheery beginning! And yeah, there’s so much story in it, and all the characters have massive arcs in the next series – I think we’re 10 episodes next series.”

After being teased by Russell Tovey about his own "massive arc" – we weren't sure sure our senses could take it – the Irish actor concluded with a discussion about the increased scale of series two, after the first run became a surprise hit somewhat unexpectedly in 2015.

“It’s gonna be huge this year, yeah,” Turner said. “I mean, it was big the first year, but with all the support and the fanbase that we’ve accumulated? It’s gonna be amazing.”

Hopefully then, we won’t be left in the Pol-dark for too much longer.

Poldark will return later this year