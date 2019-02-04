And fans were not okay with it...

However, they were also brought to tears by an unlikely character: George Warleggan.

Although often the reviled villain of the BBC drama, viewers were moved at seeing how the habitually heartless husband of Elizabeth was devastated by her death…

Many praised actor Jack Farthing for his portrayal of the grieving widower…

So, will the villainous George blame Ross (Aidan Turner) for the death and wreak his revenge in series five? And how will Elizabeth's passing impact Poldark himself?

We will likely have to wait until 2019 for the next series. But the good news? Everyone’s already pumped for it.

Poldark series 5 is likely to air in 2019

This article was originally published in July 2018