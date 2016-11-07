They kissed and made up, but not before Ross had done some serious grovelling after that night with Elizabeth. Damn right, too – viewers were adamant Demelza deserved better...

Twitter was shouting its praise for Eleanor Tomlinson from the rooftops. Give that woman all the awards.

Give all the awards to Eleanor Tomlinson, her portrayal of Demelza is perfectly layered and nuanced ... #Poldark — T ?? (@EleanorRigby312) November 6, 2016

And as Demelza finally came face-to-face with 'the other woman'...

... some viewers were inspired to turn poets.

While others basked in the knowledge that Cornwall's number one power couple were back on track.

But theirs wasn't the only drama with Ross redeeming himself somewhat by facilitating Dwight and Caroline's reunion – a move which prompted yet more #PoldarkPoetry...

And plenty of warm, fuzzy feelings.

Elsewhere, George Warleggan's draconian method of keeping out trespassers reminded us all of someone familiar...

But he got his comeuppance thanks to Ross's fist and a brigade of angry villagers.

And as the episode ended, we got an exciting first look at what's to come when Poldark returns (hint: Demelza's strapping brothers ??)

And the actors teased the new episodes currently being filmed in Cornwall.

But as we bid farewell to Nampara and Trenwith for the foreseeable future, Jud Paynter's words rang in our ears.

Indeed!