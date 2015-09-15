Playing the Doctor is so much more than just manning the TARDIS. Yes, Peter Capaldi spends long stretches of the year inside a closed set in Cardiff, working to bring us brand new episodes of Doctor Who (starting next Saturday. Hurray!) but he also apportions a good deal of his time to meeting and greeting fans.

In fact, the current Doctor is well known for going the extra mile to sign autographs for his devoted following – back when he debuted his first episode in 2014, he attended two premieres, one in Cardiff and one in London, and specifically asked to go back outside to meet and autograph for his fans.