Peaky Blinders season 6 confirmed to begin airing in February
Tommy Shelby and co will be back on our screens next month.
Good news for Peaky Blinders fans! Season 6 of the hit gangster drama is set to return to our screens next month.
Though a specific release date has yet to be revealed by the BBC, the broadcaster has confirmed that the drama's final season will arrive in February. So not long to wait before we catch up with Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and the rest of the gang.
Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, recently suggested that the drama would return in February and it's finally official.
That means we'll soon know exactly who Stephen Graham is playing. It was confirmed the Help actor had joined the Peaky Blinders cast last year, but his role has been kept firmly under wraps, and only hinted at in a teaser trailer.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
One cast member who sadly won't feature is the late Helen McCrory, though Murphy has said that season 6 is a "brilliant tribute" to the Aunt Polly actress.
He told Empire Magazine: "It's a huge loss; it's hard to comprehend it. Because she was the matriarch of the whole thing. As the character, but just also as her personality. But she's still present in series 6."
Though this season is set to be the drama's last, a Peaky Blinders movie is currently in the works, so it's not the last we'll see of the Shelbys.
Read more on Peaky Blinders:
- Peaky Blinders creator reveals movie will continue story beyond World War II
- Peaky Blinders announces dance theatre production from creator Steven Knight
Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix, check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1