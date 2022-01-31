Peaky Blinders season 6 confirmed to begin airing in February

Though a specific release date has yet to be revealed by the BBC, the broadcaster has confirmed that the drama's final season will arrive in February. So not long to wait before we catch up with Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and the rest of the gang.

Good news for Peaky Blinders fans! Season 6 of the hit gangster drama is set to return to our screens next month.

Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, recently suggested that the drama would return in February and it's finally official.

That means we'll soon know exactly who Stephen Graham is playing. It was confirmed the Help actor had joined the Peaky Blinders cast last year, but his role has been kept firmly under wraps, and only hinted at in a teaser trailer.

One cast member who sadly won't feature is the late Helen McCrory, though Murphy has said that season 6 is a "brilliant tribute" to the Aunt Polly actress.

He told Empire Magazine: "It's a huge loss; it's hard to comprehend it. Because she was the matriarch of the whole thing. As the character, but just also as her personality. But she's still present in series 6."

Though this season is set to be the drama's last, a Peaky Blinders movie is currently in the works, so it's not the last we'll see of the Shelbys.