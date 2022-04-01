Peaky Blinders director says season 6 finale is about "revenge"
But is it Tommy's revenge... or Michael's?
**Spoiler warning for Peaky Blinders season 6 episodes 1-5**
We're now only a couple of days away from the Peaky Blinders series finale.
Exactly what lies in store for the final episode is still currently under wraps, but in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, season 6 director Anthony Byrne has given us a few hints.
Talking about the overall season's structure, Byrne said: "Episode 5 is classic Peaky. It starts and is absolutely relentless. And there's a lot going on. It's a really busy episode. And it's Tommy Shelby highly motivated and putting everything in motion. And then 6 is revenge. That's how I kind of view it."
Exactly whose revenge Byrne is talking about is unclear. Could it be Tommy, seeking revenge against the Black Cat for his betrayal? Or Michael, who blames Tommy for his mother's death, and is on a vendetta to kill him? Or could it be someone else entirely? Only time will tell.
Speaking about the finale's extended runtime, he added: "It’s 81 minutes. We were like, 'F**k the 10 o'clock news.' It’s such a Peaky thing to do for the last hurrah. It’s the 10:22 news for one night only. Episode 6 is a feature-length episode.
"It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything that was done before, I would say. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film. It's a kind of dry run for the feature film."
As for the future, creator Steven Knight had seemed to previously confirm that Cillian Murphy's Tommy would appear in the upcoming sequel film, but recent storyline developments seem to have now thrown that into doubt.
Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.
Peaky Blinders concludes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 3rd April 2022.
