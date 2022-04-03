Khan plays Erasmus "Duke" Shelby , the illegitimate son of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the BBC One drama, and exclusively previewed the final ever episode in an interview with RadioTimes.com .

Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan believes the show's "fanbase will be pleased" with the feature-length season 6 finale, which will also mark the conclusion to the entire show.

Teasing what viewers should expect from the final episode, ominously titled Lock and Key, Khan suggested fans won’t be disappointed.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“I think the fanbase will be pleased with the way that Steven [Knight, the show's creator] has managed to tie certain things together. I think it's really well crafted, the final episode," he said.

Advertisement

Khan, who played a key role in the crime series Baptiste last year, also gave a shout-out to his grandmother: “I wanted to note that my grandmother reads the Radio Times religiously, so she'll be eagerly anticipating!"

Conrad Khan as Duke Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky