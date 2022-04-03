Peaky Blinders star predicts "fanbase will be pleased" with final episode
The BBC drama is fast approaching its final ever episode.
Peaky Blinders star Conrad Khan believes the show's "fanbase will be pleased" with the feature-length season 6 finale, which will also mark the conclusion to the entire show.
Khan plays Erasmus "Duke" Shelby, the illegitimate son of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the BBC One drama, and exclusively previewed the final ever episode in an interview with RadioTimes.com.
Teasing what viewers should expect from the final episode, ominously titled Lock and Key, Khan suggested fans won’t be disappointed.
“I think the fanbase will be pleased with the way that Steven [Knight, the show's creator] has managed to tie certain things together. I think it's really well crafted, the final episode," he said.
Khan, who played a key role in the crime series Baptiste last year, also gave a shout-out to his grandmother: “I wanted to note that my grandmother reads the Radio Times religiously, so she'll be eagerly anticipating!"
Director Anthony Byrne previously revealed that the season 6 finale runtime is 81 minutes, telling RadioTimes.com: "It's such a Peaky thing to do for the last hurrah. It's the 10:22 news for one night only."
He added: "It feels very, very different to the rest of the season. It feels very, very different to anything we've done before. It's very epic in scope. It feels like a film – it's a kind of dry run for the feature film."
Additional reporting by Lewis Knight.
