In the season 6 episode 6 teaser, which was released on the broadcaster's Twitter account, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy in the Peaky Blinders cast ) declares: "Family. Sometimes they shelter from the storm. Sometimes it is the storm itself."

The BBC has released the trailer for the final ever episode of Peaky Blinders , which concludes this Sunday at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer .

"You are cursed, Tommy," his long-suffering second wife Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) adds ominously, as gunfire goes off in the background.

The penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger, after Michael Gray (Finn Cole) made clear his intentions to try to kill Tommy - which will come as little surprise to fans.

Michael has long had his eye on his cousin's empire, but it's now clear that Tommy's illegitimate son Erasmus “Duke” Shelby (Conrad Khan) is his new intended successor to the criminal enterprises of his empire, while his other son Charles Shelby (Billy Jenkins) will handle the legitimate side of the business.

As series creator Steven Knight previously teased to RadioTimes.com, Michael wants to kill Tommy and it seems he intends to beat Tommy at his own game.

Michael Gray (Finn Cole) announced he would kill Tommy Shelby in the penultimate episode BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Knight said: “I can't tell you [specifics about their relationship] but I'm sure you could imagine. It's not gonna go well.

"I like the complexity of what's happened with Michael, where he was plucked from this village, but he wanted to be plucked, he wanted to get out. And he's become Tommy and he admires Tommy [and] wants Tommy's approval, but he wants to kill him as well."

Peaky Blinders concludes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

