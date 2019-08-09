"And I'm starting to think that maybe there is something to be had there."

Get all the latest Peaky Blinders news direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Asked if this would be a Peaky Blinders spin-off, he said: "Yeah. Something like that." Considering all the bombings and explosions we'd see on screen, he joked "it'd be expensive."

The idea is clearly still in its early stages and Knight was unable to confirm if he'd bring back the same characters.

More like this

"Well, I don't know. I don't know," he said. "It's just a thought."

As for the long-mooted prospect of a Peaky Blinders movie, Knight said he was still open to the idea of a feature film.

"I would never rule anything out, because you know – you might as well do stuff rather than not do stuff," he explained. "So I wouldn't rule it out. I want to get these series finished first, but yeah who knows..."

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders series five will premiere on BBC1 on Sunday 25th August at 9pm