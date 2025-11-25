Channel 4 has released first-look images from the second season of its hit detective series Patience, which has enlisted a new co-star for its latest run.

The show premiered at the start of the year, introducing viewers to York Police's Patience Evans (played by Ella Maisy Purvis), who went from a backroom role in the criminal records office to cracking the city's most perplexing crimes.

She did so in partnership with DI Bea Metcalf (Breaking Bad's Laura Fraser), who is notably absent in season 2 as Patience gets a new boss in the form of Jessica Hynes's Detective Frankie Monroe.

Hynes will be well-known to viewers from her roles in Spaced, W1A and There She Goes, as well as her guest appearances in acclaimed Doctor Who episodes Human Nature and The Family of Blood.

DS Jake Hunter (Nathan Welsh), Calvin Baxter (Mark Benton), Detective Frankie Monroe (Jessica Hynes) and DC Will Akbari (Ali Ariaie) in Patience season 2. Channel 4 / Amy Brammall

Frankie's introduction poses quite the disruption to Patience's working life, with the season 2 synopsis teasing a "very different management style" that will prove "tricky for them both to navigate".

Of course, viewers can also expect "more twisted and mysterious crimes in spectacular settings including a killer in York Minster, a murder in a monastery and a body in the Botanical Gardens".

Detective Frankie Monroe (Jessica Hynes) in Patience season 2 Channel 4 / Toon Aerts

Patience is based on the French-Belgian series Astrid et Raphaëlle and has been praised for its mainstream representation of autism through the title character (as well as star Purvis, who plays her).

The series attracted a large audience with its first season, with an average of 4.2 million tuning in to make it Channel 4's most successful launch in four years. Patience has since secured distribution in 33 other territories around the world.

Detective Frankie Monroe (Jessica Hynes) and Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis). Channel 4 / Amy Brammall

Channel 4's release concludes: "This groundbreaking series goes from strength to strength and is sure to delight its many fans around the world again."

In addition to Purvis and Hynes, Patience season 2 also sees the return of Nathan Welsh (Trying) as DS Jake Hunter, Mark Benton (Smoggie Queens) as Calvin Baxter, Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl) as Douglas Gilmore and Ali Ariaie (The Great) as DC Will Akbari.

Rounding out the cast are Connor Curren (Dodger) as Billy Thompson, Liza Sadovy (The Rumour) as Dr Loretta Parsons and Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack) as Patience's love interest, Elliot Scott.

Watch a trailer for the first season of Patience below:

Patience season 2 is coming soon to Channel 4.

