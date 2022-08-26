The narrative follows ambitious Korean-American lawyer Ingrid Yun, who is pushing to make partner at a high flying New York firm. But when you're often the only woman in the room, and you're also East Asian, breaking through requires working twice as hard.

Helen Wan's best-selling novel Partner Track has been given the TV treatment, with Netflix snapping up a 10-episode series, which is available to stream right now.

Read on for a full rundown of the major players in Partner Track.

Partner Track cast

Arden Cho plays Ingrid Yun

Who is Ingrid Yun? A young, ambitious lawyer who has the brains and the tenacity to make partner at a top US law firm – but the competition is fierce, and often underhand.

"She's not the typical shy, submissive Asian girl that people might expect," Cho told The Hollywood Reporter. "She's quite bold. I think a lot of women in these cutthroat [corporate] worlds try to hide their feminine sides to earn respect, but if Ingrid wants to wear pink, she'll wear pink."

Ingrid also finds herself swept up in a love triangle, which provides plenty of drama.

Where have I seen Arden Cho before? Cho is best known for her role in Teen Wolf. More recently, she has appeared in US medical drama Chicago Med.

Dominic Sherwood plays Jeff Murphy

Who is Jeff Murphy? A British lawyer who has transferred to Ingrid's firm from London. They first met at a wedding and shared a night of passion together. His introduction throws a spanner in the works for the protagonist.

Where have I seen Dominic Sherwood before? His CV includes fantasy titles Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Vampire Academy.

Alexandra Turshen plays Rachel Friedman

Who is Rachel Friedman? Ingrid's colleague and one of her closest allies. She is always on hand to dish out candid advice, and she isn't afraid to set their male co-workers straight if needs be.

Where have I seen Alexandra Turshen before? She has appeared in crime drama Ray Donovan and comedy-drama The Bold Type.

Bradley Gibson plays Tyler Robinson

Who is Tyler Robinson? Like Ingrid, he has to grapple with being a minority in a sea of white. But he's confident and knows his worth.

Where have I seen Bradley Gibson before? You may recognise him from Starz drama Power Book II: Ghost.

Rob Heaps plays Nick Laren

Who is Nick Laren? One of Ingrid's love interests. He's a romantic, has a good heart and is head over heels for Ingrid.

Where have I seen Rob Heaps before? NBC's Good Girls, teen drama Dare Me and dark comedy Imposters.

Nolan Gerard Funk plays Dan Fallon

Who is Dan Fallon? An arrogant, entitled lawyer who has only ever known privilege. He will readily use duplicitous methods to come out on top, and he enjoys goading Ingrid and flirting with Rachel.

Where have I seen Nolan Gerard Funk before? You might recognise him from The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco and teen comedy-drama Awkward.

Roby Attal plays Justin Coleman

Who is Justin Coleman? Ingrid's paralegal, who is visibly disinterested in law. His father also works in the business and is extremely well connected.

Where have I seen Roby Attal before? He recently appeared in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Matthew Rauch plays Marty Adler

Who is Marty Adler? One of the senior lawyers at the firm. The success of Ingrid and her co-workers is determined by him. Marty has exceptionally high standards and will not tolerate failure on any level. Anger him at your own peril.

Where have I seen Matthew Rauch before? His credits include Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, police procedural Blue Bloods, Netflix's Chambers and action series Banshee.

Other cast members include Lena Ahn as Ingrid's sister Lina Yun, Will Stout as lawyer Todd Ames, Fredric Lehne as board member at the firm Ted Lassiter, Esther Moon as Ingrid and Lina's mother Soo-Jung Yun, and Desmond Chiam as businessman Zi-Xin 'Z' Min, plus many more.

Partner Track is streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

