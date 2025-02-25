Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Nicholson said of the final episode: “What’s so exciting, I think, is Dan didn’t – some series just keep leaving you hanging and at a certain point, it’s like ‘enough is enough’.

"Dan wraps up our story enough where there’s sort of a sense of completion, satisfaction on one side."

She confirmed: "We do find out who kills the president, which is a shocker. But then, new mysteries and excitements open up for us. I feel like an audience when I read the scripts, I knew nothing going in and honestly, at the end of every episode, I would gasp because I had no idea. I didn’t see any of it coming.”

Sterling K Brown and Julianne Nicholson in Paradise. Hulu

Similarly, Marsden added: “No [I didn’t see any of it coming] and hats off to [Dan] Fogleman for fooling us.

"But it also made me excited to tell this story, to relay this story to the audience because you want – the trick, I think, to doing this kind of a show where it’s shrouded in mystery and a lot of satisfaction comes from these twists, is keeping the audience engaged along the way.

"I don’t think you can just do the show where just the stilts are – the infrastructure of the show is just built on twists. You have to have really developed characters that the audience is invested in and I think that’s really the beating heart of the show, the twists sort of become this ornamental …”

“Sort of extra," Nicholson added.

Marsden continued: “Yeah, supplemental I think is the correct word and fun extra parts of the experience.”

Across its episodes so far, we've seen how things have continuously gotten eerier in the wake of the President's murder. What appears to be an investigation into who killed him turns a lot more sinister when it's revealed that actually, they're all living in an underground town that has been manmade in the wake of the climate disaster.

Even so, as for who killed the President, the eye of suspicion remains on everyone as tensions between Xavier (Sterling K Brown) and Sinatra (Nicholson) remain at an all-time high.

Penned by Dan Fogleman of This Is Us fame, the series certainly doesn't scrimp on the character-driven plot but also lays on the action as Xavier vows to find out just what happened – and what secrets have been kept hidden in this version of 'paradise'.

From the start of the series, it's been increasingly clear that Nicholson's Sinatra is a woman not to be messed with and speaking of the opportunity to portray the character, Nicholson told RadioTimes.com: "It’s very fun to portray women in positions of power on television and on screens."

She continued: "I think what’s interesting is, as you say, we think of the commander-in-chief being the top dog and I think it’s really interesting how Dan explores their history with each other.

"They’ve known each other a long time, Samantha was – Kane, Cal’s dad, was one of her mentors and how they know each other. It was fun to have those scenes of them in the past and then see where they are in our – as they go on in their relationship and the years."

