Paradise's Xavier locked in tense conversation about his wife in first look
The series continues with episode 7 this week.
Paradise continues with its penultimate episode of season 1 tomorrow (Tuesday 25th February) – and it looks like things are going to get very tense between Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K Brown) and President Cal Bradford (James Marsden).
In a first-look clip of the episode above, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Xavier can be seen confronting the president about his wife's current situation, essentially accusing him of not following through on his promise to provide safe passage for her, after it was revealed in the last episode that she was still alive.
"Sir, Teri is still in Atlanta," he tells him, explaining that she had been scheduled for the first flight out but everything had been grounded.
"I just found out because the cell phone towers are overrun, calls are dropping, not getting through so I didn't know for like the last 10 minutes," he says. "And now she's stuck there and you said you were going to get her a plane..."
Attempting to calm the situation, Cal says: "Agent Collins, calm down," before asking Xavier where his kids are.
Read more:
- Paradise soundtrack: All the songs in the Disney Plus series
- Paradise is at its best when it leans into dystopia – and its big episode 1 twist proves it
When Xavier says that they are at school, Cal responds: "OK then they're right where they need to be, they're going to get picked up with the other kids and you're going to see them on the plane."
Xavier then asks again about Teri, at which point a number of other officials suddenly arrive in the room...
You can watch the clip in full at the top of this page.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If you're dreading the end of the Hulu series, never fear – it was recently confirmed that Paradise will be returning for a second season following strong viewing figures.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Marsden said of his reaction to reading the season 1 scripts: "I felt like it was really unique and took some big swings. I think it's an ambitious conceit and it was exciting for me to read because, like the audience, I was turning the page and wondering what was coming next.
"It was very fulfilling. I loved it. It was more than just a linear one-dimensional crime drama."
Paradise airs on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US. New episodes arrive each Tuesday. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.