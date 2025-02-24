"Sir, Teri is still in Atlanta," he tells him, explaining that she had been scheduled for the first flight out but everything had been grounded.

"I just found out because the cell phone towers are overrun, calls are dropping, not getting through so I didn't know for like the last 10 minutes," he says. "And now she's stuck there and you said you were going to get her a plane..."

Attempting to calm the situation, Cal says: "Agent Collins, calm down," before asking Xavier where his kids are.

Read more:

When Xavier says that they are at school, Cal responds: "OK then they're right where they need to be, they're going to get picked up with the other kids and you're going to see them on the plane."

Xavier then asks again about Teri, at which point a number of other officials suddenly arrive in the room...

You can watch the clip in full at the top of this page.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you're dreading the end of the Hulu series, never fear – it was recently confirmed that Paradise will be returning for a second season following strong viewing figures.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Marsden said of his reaction to reading the season 1 scripts: "I felt like it was really unique and took some big swings. I think it's an ambitious conceit and it was exciting for me to read because, like the audience, I was turning the page and wondering what was coming next.

"It was very fulfilling. I loved it. It was more than just a linear one-dimensional crime drama."

Paradise airs on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US. New episodes arrive each Tuesday. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.