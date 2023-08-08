Now we have our first look at the intriguing new series.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, executive producer Eric Newman (Narcos) said: "Everyone knows that the opioid crisis is bad, but this is the origin story of the collision between medicine and money that allowed it to happen.

"One of the many things that I thought was missing [from the conversation about OxyContin] was the introduction of the drug into mainstream medicine.

"It's the political machine. It's the pharmaceutical industrial complex. You can't understand the epidemic unless you look at all of the participants: The people who did it, the people who let it happen, the people who suffered from it — and the people who blew the whistle on it."

Painkiller: (L to R) Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee, Uzo Aduba as Edie. Keri Anderson/Netflix

Ahead of Painkiller's release, Netflix has released the opening three minutes, in which Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off, No Hard Feelings) as pharmaceutical billionaire Richard Sackler is attempting to turn off a smoke alarm that won't stop beeping.

Watch it here.

"[His company] has developed kind of a great drug, a miracle for a lot of people giving their lives back," Broderick previously told Netflix.

"He feels that he's helping an enormous amount of people. It's the only thing we have to get through pain, and I think Richard fully believes that."

But "there's a very bad side to it", he added.

Read more:

Other cast members include Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, In Treatment), Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights, The Terminal List), Dina Shihabi (Archive 81, Altered Carbon), West Duchovny (Saint X) and John Rothman (One Mississippi).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Painkiller will be released on Netflix on Thursday 10th August 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.