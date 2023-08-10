Painkiller eerily opens up with a specific song, Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence, playing in the very first scene of the series which sees Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick) wake up to a beeping smoke alarm in his big mansion.

But The Sound of Silence is only one of the songs featured in the series, which also has a complete soundtrack to accompany it. Keen to learn more about the music featured in Painkiller? Scroll on to find out.

Painkiller official soundtrack

Uzo Aduba as Edie in Painkiller. Keri Anderson/Netflix

The series is obviously home to some very fast-paced and, also, ominous-sounding songs that course through the background of the show, which bring to life some of Painkiller's most tense scenes. As you can tell by the song names, they punctuate some of the drama's most pivotal scenes and help give a sense of the story.

The score for the series comes from award-winning musical composer Matt Morton, who has composed music for productions like Apollo 11, Dinosaur 13 and Why Did You Kill Me?.

The soundtrack is available to stream on all major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, and is also available to purchase via Amazon.

The full track list for the Painkiller soundtrack is as follows:

Little Sexy Aliens Richard Was Here Searing Pain An Endless Supply of Customers Lobotomy in a Bottle Heart Attack Living in the Stone Age It’s a Cycle Felt Like a Sheriff A Drug Is Born Target Curtis Wright Visiting Shawn Glen Spills You’re Not Being Honest With Me I Enjoy Every Day That I Live Is Believed Merchant of Death Fake Crutches Glen Lies to Get More Pills The Landmark Study Swerving That’s a Lie I’m Not Intimidated Things You Wanna Know Day of Reckoning It’s Going to Keep Happening I Want You to Know Me Relapse

Painkiller: Every song featured in the Netflix drama

Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler in Painkiller. Keri Anderson/Netflix

Episode 1 - The One to Start With, The One to Stay With

The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel

Top Yourself - The Raconteurs

Sabotage - The Beastie Boys

Blow Your Whistle - Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers

Candy - Iggy Pop

Episode 2 - Jesus Gave Me Water

Psycho Killer (LP Version) - Talking Heads

Episode 3 - Blizzard of the Century

Hustlin' - Rick Ross

Tusk - Fleetwood Mac

I Want Candy - The Rubix Cubes

Kickstart My Heart - Mötley Crüe

I Put a Spell On You - Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Episode 4 - Is Believed

Chicken Train Stomp - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Feel So Good - Mase

Episode 5 - Hot! Hot! Hot!

Macarena - Los del Río

Groove is in the Heart - Deee-Lite

Step into the Breeze - Spiritualized

Episode 6 - What's in a Name?

Heroin - The Velvet Underground & Nico

Via Luna - Peter Davidson

The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel

Painkiller is available to stream on Netflix on now.

