Painkiller soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix drama
The Sound of Silence is just one of the iconic tunes used in the new Netflix drama.
New Netflix drama, Painkiller, explores the American opioid crisis in detail through the lens of multiple characters, from lawyers, Purdue Pharma sales reps and those being prescribed OxyContin.
The series is a fictionalised retelling of real-life events but "explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin", according to its synopsis.
Painkiller eerily opens up with a specific song, Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence, playing in the very first scene of the series which sees Richard Sackler (Matthew Broderick) wake up to a beeping smoke alarm in his big mansion.
But The Sound of Silence is only one of the songs featured in the series, which also has a complete soundtrack to accompany it. Keen to learn more about the music featured in Painkiller? Scroll on to find out.
Painkiller official soundtrack
The series is obviously home to some very fast-paced and, also, ominous-sounding songs that course through the background of the show, which bring to life some of Painkiller's most tense scenes. As you can tell by the song names, they punctuate some of the drama's most pivotal scenes and help give a sense of the story.
The score for the series comes from award-winning musical composer Matt Morton, who has composed music for productions like Apollo 11, Dinosaur 13 and Why Did You Kill Me?.
The soundtrack is available to stream on all major streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, and is also available to purchase via Amazon.
The full track list for the Painkiller soundtrack is as follows:
- Little Sexy Aliens
- Richard Was Here
- Searing Pain
- An Endless Supply of Customers
- Lobotomy in a Bottle
- Heart Attack
- Living in the Stone Age
- It’s a Cycle
- Felt Like a Sheriff
- A Drug Is Born
- Target Curtis Wright
- Visiting Shawn
- Glen Spills
- You’re Not Being Honest With Me
- I Enjoy Every Day That I Live
- Is Believed
- Merchant of Death
- Fake Crutches
- Glen Lies to Get More Pills
- The Landmark Study
- Swerving
- That’s a Lie
- I’m Not Intimidated
- Things You Wanna Know
- Day of Reckoning
- It’s Going to Keep Happening
- I Want You to Know Me
- Relapse
Painkiller: Every song featured in the Netflix drama
Episode 1 - The One to Start With, The One to Stay With
- The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel
- Top Yourself - The Raconteurs
- Sabotage - The Beastie Boys
- Blow Your Whistle - Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers
- Candy - Iggy Pop
Episode 2 - Jesus Gave Me Water
- Psycho Killer (LP Version) - Talking Heads
Episode 3 - Blizzard of the Century
- Hustlin' - Rick Ross
- Tusk - Fleetwood Mac
- I Want Candy - The Rubix Cubes
- Kickstart My Heart - Mötley Crüe
- I Put a Spell On You - Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
Episode 4 - Is Believed
- Chicken Train Stomp - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
- Feel So Good - Mase
Episode 5 - Hot! Hot! Hot!
- Macarena - Los del Río
- Groove is in the Heart - Deee-Lite
- Step into the Breeze - Spiritualized
Episode 6 - What's in a Name?
- Heroin - The Velvet Underground & Nico
- Via Luna - Peter Davidson
- The Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel
