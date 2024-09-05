As it appears, Solomon (Jin Ha) has been summoned to Tom's office. He asks what Tom wants, who asks to see his children "more than once a year", or even to just have them not "hating" him.

"No, what I really want," he begins. "Is for my ex-wife just to nail a rich, new husband so she'd leave me the f*** alone. That would be so nice."

Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews in Pachinko. Apple TV+

But it's clear Solomon isn't in the joking mood, as he offers Tom a very serious proposition: "No, that's not what you really want Tom.

More like this

"You want to go home, isn't that really it? What if I told you that this time next year you could be home? Out of this firm, set up with your own comfortable fund to start your next gig, to show the world that Tom Andrews hasn't lost it."

As it's obvious Tom begins to think about the suggestion, Solomon says: "I'm serious. It can happen. Of course, there are strings attached."

Jin Ha as Solomon in Pachinko. Apple TV+

As for what those strings entail, viewers will have to tune into the next episode to find out!

Pachinko returned to Apple TV+ earlier this summer, with the historical drama floating across two timelines,

As per the official synopsis, fans can expect "the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family's survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings".

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, the second season has seen the return of Lee Minho, Minha Kim and Anna Sawai, as well as the addition of Sungkyu Kim, known for his work in the likes of Kingdom and The King of Pigs.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pachinko season 2 debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday 23rd August 2024. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.