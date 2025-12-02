Outrageous, the period drama about the infamously non-conformist Mitford sisters, is heading to BBC iPlayer this week.

The series first aired on U and U&DRAMA back in June, but the BBC has now confirmed it will be available to stream in full on the platform from Thursday 4th December.

Based on Mary S Lovell’s best-selling biography, the series dramatises the lives of the aristocratic Mitford family, while focusing in on the diverging paths of Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah – the six sisters whose scandalous behaviour and extreme politics launched them to notoriety in the 1930s.

In RadioTimes.com's review, we called the show an "addictive retelling" of the scandalous lives of the Mitford sisters, adding that the series is anchored by Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, who "delivers a standout performance as the wry and witty novelist, Nancy Mitford".

"The real charm of the series is its ability to balance the dark and the light, honing in on the fact that, above all else, the Mitfords were a real family," our review added.

The cast of Outrageous. UKTV

Alongside Carter, Outrageous stars Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford, Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford, Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford and Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford.

The cast is rounded out by James Purefoy as Farve, Anna Chancellor as Muv, Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford, Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley, Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd, James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine, Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness and Will Attenborough as Joss.

Speaking about how getting to tell the story of the Mitfords was a great honour, Carter previously told RadioTimes.com: “The fact that we got to be the ones who dramatised it for the first time with Sarah Williams's amazing scripts, it feels really exciting.”

She continued: "Hopefully, people can take a little bit of that female empowerment and that question of family. Like, let's have these conversations – if we all go in different directions, let's talk rather than run away."

