Outrageous, the period drama about the infamously non-conformist Mitford sisters, is heading to BBC iPlayer this week.

Ad

The series first aired on U and U&DRAMA back in June, but the BBC has now confirmed it will be available to stream in full on the platform from Thursday 4th December.

Based on Mary S Lovell’s best-selling biography, the series dramatises the lives of the aristocratic Mitford family, while focusing in on the diverging paths of Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah – the six sisters whose scandalous behaviour and extreme politics launched them to notoriety in the 1930s.

In RadioTimes.com's review, we called the show an "addictive retelling" of the scandalous lives of the Mitford sisters, adding that the series is anchored by Bridgerton's Bessie Carter, who "delivers a standout performance as the wry and witty novelist, Nancy Mitford".

"The real charm of the series is its ability to balance the dark and the light, honing in on the fact that, above all else, the Mitfords were a real family," our review added.

Week 25 Outrageous
The cast of Outrageous. UKTV

Alongside Carter, Outrageous stars Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford, Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford, Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford, Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford and Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford.

The cast is rounded out by James Purefoy as Farve, Anna Chancellor as Muv, Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford, Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley, Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd, James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine, Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness and Will Attenborough as Joss.

Speaking about how getting to tell the story of the Mitfords was a great honour, Carter previously told RadioTimes.com: “The fact that we got to be the ones who dramatised it for the first time with Sarah Williams's amazing scripts, it feels really exciting.”

She continued: "Hopefully, people can take a little bit of that female empowerment and that question of family. Like, let's have these conversations – if we all go in different directions, let's talk rather than run away."

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

RadioTimes.com senior trends writer Molly Moss. She is sitting outside wearing a black top, holding a white teacup with a smily face on it to her mouth
Molly MossTrends Writer

Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.

Ad
Ad
The best gifts arrive every week

Give 6 months for £55

The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.

Save 65% now
Ad