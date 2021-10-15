Outlander season 6 promises “tension” and “twists” as episode 1 scene revealed

Droughtlander is almost at an end, with the news that a first-look script page from the upcoming sixth season of Outlander has been released.

Advertisement

In the Entertainment Weekly exclusive, the script page sees Claire and Jamie Fraser discussing the arrival of the conservative Christie family to Fraser’s Ridge in the season six premiere.

In the scene, set in the couple’s bedroom, Jamie is “uneasy” about the Christie patriarch, Tom, and “can’t shake the feeling” that he will potentially bear a “grudge” from their shared past.

When the ever-practical Claire decides to make the best of the Christie’s arrival, however, Jamie is overcome with gratitude, calling Claire “an angel,” which leads to a passionate love scene.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

“The audience will find out quickly where all this tension [between Jamie and Tom] comes from,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly.

Mark Lewis Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds will be playing the roles of Tom Christie, Allan Christie, and Malva Christie.

Tom Christie is the de facto leader of a group of Protestant settlers, while his children are Allan and Malva.

“They are not your typical villains,” said Caitriona Balfe (Claire). “There are so many twists in the tale. It’s very destabilising for Claire.”

Executive producer Maril Davis added: “Jamie and Claire keep thinking they’re safe at Fraser’s Ridge, but in season six we’re asking, ‘What do you do when your home turns against you?’ We’ll see how that happens in their own backyard.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Addressing the season’s introduction to Christie family, Balfe has previously said: “Outlander does baddies and villains quite well. [The Christies] aren’t your typical villains, which is great and refreshing.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she continued, “Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond. It’s very destabilising for Claire. It’s a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in.”

Advertisement

You can catch up on Outlander on Amazon Prime Video now. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.