Having knowledge as time travellers also complicates matters, explained Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Fraser in the hit TV series, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com .

Season 6 of TV hit Outlander plunges us back into the 18th-century American War of Independence – and the Fraser family, who have settled in North Carolina, can’t escape it.

Since her character is a historian, as is her husband Roger, she felt that both actors needed to be “really clued up on the intricacies of what happened. It’s a very fun twist on the historical element, because these people are from the future and they know that it’s going to happen.

“It adds a whole new layer of a moral dilemma where they can’t tell their closest family and friends this is happening, they can’t warn people, they can’t stop it – and if they could stop it, should they? It just brings in a really interesting element of time travel that you don’t always get to consider.

“So as much as the action of the revolution is going to be there, there’s the moral obligations that they have too, which is some interesting drama as another layer of it. So it’s a really cool storyline.”

In Diana Gabaldon’s novels, war also means that the Frasers eventually wind up on the opposite side of the conflict to their old friends, like Lord John Grey and his adopted son – also Jamie Fraser’s biological son – William.

In season 5 of Outlander, Jamie finally revealed William’s existence to Brianna. Will she see more of her half-brother in the show?

Skelton, keen not to let out any spoilers, gave a very diplomatic answer. “Um…I think for now we’re dealing with the looming revolution. But I don’t think we’ve seen the end of Willie!”

Outlander season 6 arrives in the UK on Sunday 6th March 2022 on StarzPlay, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.

