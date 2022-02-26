Outlander prequel series reportedly in the works

And it looks like there's even more good news for Outlander fans, with reports suggesting that a prequel series is currently in the works at Starz.

Droughtlander is very nearly over – with season 6 of the hit historical fantasy show finally set to arrive next month after more than two years of waiting.

According to Variety, current showrunner Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write and executive produce the new series, for which no specific plot details have currently been revealed. RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives for comment.

It seems possible that the series could be based on Diana Gabaldon's as-yet-unfinished prequel book, which will reportedly focus on Jamie Fraser's parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and was recently teased by the author on Facebook.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Writing earlier in February, Gabaldon revealed that she'd "barely begun working on it" but posted a short extract that she said could "possibly the first line of the book".

It read: "Ellen MacKenzie, eldest of the children of Jacob Ruadh MacKenzie, chief of Clan MacKenzie—well, the late chief, if only by moments, but she’d think about that later—grabbed Ailidh Watt from behind and dragged her out of sight, clapping a hand over her slobbering mouth to stifle her cries."

Meanwhile, Gabaldon previously published a prequel novella titled Virgins, which is about a young Jamie Fraser and Ian Murray in 1740s France – this could also be an inspiration for the new series, although there is no evidence to suggest this at this stage.

Outlander – which tells of a nurse in World War II who is mysteriously sent back in time to 18th century Scotland – began airing in 2014 and has developed a fervently loyal fanbase over its five seasons so far.

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe star in the lead roles, with the show having originally been developed by Ronald D. Moore, based on Gabaldon's novel series of the same name.

The upcoming sixth season will consist of eight episodes, while a 16-episode long seventh season has also already been confirmed.

Advertisement

You can catch up on Outlander on Amazon Prime Video now. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.