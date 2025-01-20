To do this, writer Ed Whitmore and director Marc Evans, who were previously behind ITV's Manhunt, had to look to real-life stories of those affected by the crime - and therefore felt an obligation to honour and faithfully represent their experiences.

Evans revealed as much when speaking at a Q&A for the series, as he was asked what he hoped viewers would take away from the thriller.

"I hope they just enjoy really cracking good drama, first and foremost," he said.

"But, I think that the experience that we had making Manhunt, which is where I first met Buffalo and Ed, who were kind enough to offer me that job, is there's a part of your brain that is wanting to pay due diligence to the real situation and not be too fanciful with it or too genre, and the other half of your brain is wanting to tell a good story."

Gerran Howell as Rhys and Josef Altin as Kenny in Out There. ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Evans continued: "So we had an amazing cast led by Martin [Clunes], and we had a good story that's based on real events. I'm hoping it's both, if this doesn't sound too pretentious - both entertaining and educative at the same time, because this stuff is real."

In the series, Martin Clunes plays Nathan, a farmer who discovers his son Johnny has inadvertently got caught up in county lines drug dealing.

In order to protect his son, his land and his community, Nathan must learn how the criminal gangs operate and take them on himself.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis, the real-life son of Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne, plays Johnny, while Mark Lewis Jones plays Nathan's brother Caleb.

The rest of the central cast includes Natalia Kostrzewa, Carly-Sophia Davies, Gerran Howell, Michael Obiora and Jack Parry-Jones.

Out There will be coming to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

