The climax to the episode saw Special Forces soldier Bones (Oliver Rix) grabbing a suspicious bag, which turned out to contain a bomb.

As he foiled the plot at the last minute, Bones grabbed the orange bag and ran – but the bag exploded while he was holding it, instantly killing him as Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) looked on.

Oliver Rix as Bones in Our Girl (BBC iPlayer)

Viewers were distraught - and many were not impressed:

More like this

Bones had been introduced as a tough new addition to the cast, but actor Olly Rix had teased a possible "turbulent" relationship emerging between his character and Michelle Keegan's Georgie.

Sadly, that thread appears to have been cut short.

Advertisement

Our Girl continues on BBC1 next Tuesday