Viewers react to shock Our Girl twist – and the death of another major character
There was tragedy for 2 Section in series four of the BBC1 drama, and viewers were distraught
After the last series of Our Girl ended with the death of much-loved Elvis, fans of the BBC1 drama were again put through the ringer when another much-loved character was killed off in episode five.
**SPOILERS: DON'T READ UNLESS YOU'VE SEEN OUR GIRL SERIES FOUR EPISODE FIVE**
The climax to the episode saw Special Forces soldier Bones (Oliver Rix) grabbing a suspicious bag, which turned out to contain a bomb.
As he foiled the plot at the last minute, Bones grabbed the orange bag and ran – but the bag exploded while he was holding it, instantly killing him as Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) looked on.
Viewers were distraught - and many were not impressed:
Bones had been introduced as a tough new addition to the cast, but actor Olly Rix had teased a possible "turbulent" relationship emerging between his character and Michelle Keegan's Georgie.
Sadly, that thread appears to have been cut short.
Our Girl continues on BBC1 next Tuesday