Even if some were questioning how Georgie’s appearance seemed unaffected by the earthquake…

However, while fans were happy to see Keegan back in action, one character was less welcome: Private Maisie Richards (Shalom Brune-Franklin), who joked about earthquakes by traumatised locals.

But some fans enjoyed the new dynamic that she brought to the drama...

So will Maisie and Georgie's relationship develop into something unforgettable? Or is the former just too bloody annoying for fans to enjoy? We'll find out more next week.

Our Girl continues 9pm Tuesday, BBC1