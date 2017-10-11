Our Girl fans delighted at Michelle Keegan's return – but are NOT keen on the new recruit
While viewers were happy to see Georgie Lane back in series three, Private Maisie Richards wasn't quite so welcome
BBC1 army drama Our Girl is back, with actress Michelle Keegan returning to the front lines as British medic Georgie Lane.
But despite the new Nepal-setting in series three, many viewers were kept captivated by Keegan's performance...
Even if some were questioning how Georgie’s appearance seemed unaffected by the earthquake…
However, while fans were happy to see Keegan back in action, one character was less welcome: Private Maisie Richards (Shalom Brune-Franklin), who joked about earthquakes by traumatised locals.
But some fans enjoyed the new dynamic that she brought to the drama...
So will Maisie and Georgie's relationship develop into something unforgettable? Or is the former just too bloody annoying for fans to enjoy? We'll find out more next week.
Our Girl continues 9pm Tuesday, BBC1