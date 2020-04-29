Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Our Girl fans left “crying” after Michelle Keegan’s emotional final episode

Our Girl fans left “crying” after Michelle Keegan’s emotional final episode

The military drama ended on a bittersweet note *CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Programme Name: Our Girl S4 - TX: 24/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Georgie Lane (MICHELLE KEEGAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ilze Kitshoff

Published:

BBC One military drama Our Girl came to an emotional end on Tuesday night, which Michelle Keegan’s last episode on the series.

Advertisement

The finale saw Keegan’s Sergeant Georgie Lane figure out who the real Aatan Omar and finally get some closure following the death of her fiancée Elvis (Luke Pasqualino).

Despite some tense moments, the episode ended on an optimistic yet heartfelt note, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Really enjoyed the series finale of #OurGirl been a great series to watch during these times. Sad that @michkeegan is leaving, she always puts in an amazing performance as Georgie. Can’t wait until it comes back again!,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “i’ve honestly never felt happier with an our girl ending. georgie has struggled with elvis since day one. and too see her finally feel happy enough to say goodbye to a chapter of her life is amazing. obvs georgie n elvis will always have a place in my heart.”[sic]

In the final scene, Georgie ties the ring Elvis gave her to a kite and lets go, with the series hinting at a potential romance with Nico Mirallegro’s Prof.

However, not everyone was pleased with the ending, with some viewers hoping Elvis would actually make a comeback, despite, as one fan put it, being “blown off a building repeatedly”.

And though Elvis ultimately didn’t return, Georgie got her happy ending.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Our Girl

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Michelin star food

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off when you spend £50 at Donald Russell

Discover award-winning meat, delivered straight to your door

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

elvis-michelle-death

Our Girl creator Tony Grounds explains THAT major character death

A look ahead 8 things that happen in the Our Girl series finale

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl

Our Girl: absolutely everything you need to know about series three

Our Girl - Elvis (Luke Pasqualino)

Our Girl Is Elvis about to make a surprise return from the dead?