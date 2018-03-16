The BBC dropped Ordeal By Innocence from its Christmas schedules and later recast Westwick's character, with actor Christian Cooke stepping in to reshoot the scenes. Cooke can be seen in the trailer below.

Set in Christmas in 1954, Ordeal by Innocence follows the mysterious murder of wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyle (played by Anna Chancellor). Her adoptive son Jacko is jailed for murder, but he later is provided an alibi, which leads the remaining members of the family to suspect each other.

Ed Westwick's replacement Christian Cooke pictured alongside Morven Christie (as Kirsten Lindstrom), Crystal Clarke (Tina Argyll), Ella Purnell (Hester Argyll) and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson (Mary Durrant)

An air date for Ordeal By Innocence is still to be confirmed, with the BBC only stating the drama is ‘coming soon’.