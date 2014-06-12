An official Tweet got us excited about series three at the beginning of the month:

The highly-acclaimed prison drama is based on the true-life story of Piper Kerman, who in 1993 had a relationship with a woman who turned out to be a West African drug kingpin. Kerman was convinced to launder money for the drug operation. In 1998, she was incited for money laundering and drug trafficking. She pleaded guilty and began serving a 15-month sentence at FCI Danbury, in Connecticut.

A Netfilx on-screen version of Kerman’s memoir was released in July 2013. Season two was released on June 6 2014 and is available to download in full on Netflix. Season three of the show will be 13 parts, a release date has not yet been confirmed.

