Orange is the New Black season three begins filming – Laura Prepon to return as series regular
Taylor Schilling and cast to film new dose of prison drama in New York this week
Although season two of Orange is the New Black has only just been released, the cast and crew have started filming for the newly-commissioned Netflix third series.
You may think the action takes place at Litchfield, New York, but this prison doesn’t actually exist. It’s a fusion between a number of key locations in the Big Apple, including Suffolk County Jail, the Kaufman Astoria studios and Rockland Children's Psych Center in Orangeburg. Taylor Schilling, who plays lead role Piper Chapman, plus Laura Prepon, who plays Alex Vause, and other female inmates are expected to be filming at Rockland Children's Psych Center this week. Prepon will be a regular in series three.
An official Tweet got us excited about series three at the beginning of the month:
The highly-acclaimed prison drama is based on the true-life story of Piper Kerman, who in 1993 had a relationship with a woman who turned out to be a West African drug kingpin. Kerman was convinced to launder money for the drug operation. In 1998, she was incited for money laundering and drug trafficking. She pleaded guilty and began serving a 15-month sentence at FCI Danbury, in Connecticut.
A Netfilx on-screen version of Kerman’s memoir was released in July 2013. Season two was released on June 6 2014 and is available to download in full on Netflix. Season three of the show will be 13 parts, a release date has not yet been confirmed.
More like this
Visit New York with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details