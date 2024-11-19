“My heart is heavy," Lenz wrote on Instagram. "Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him."

She spoke of her time working with Teal on a 2006 theatre production of The Notebook and explained how it was her who later cast him in his One Tree Hill role, calling him "a joy to work with in any environment and so generous".

She added: "We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short."

Meanwhile, Bush posted an Instagram story in which she said she was "incredibly saddened" to hear of Teal's death and added: "We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on Drama Queens [podcast] and he’s such a talent."

Jena Kramer – who played Josh's love interest Alex Dupre on the show – also posted a tribute on her Instagram story, writing: "Sending love and prayers to Paul’s family and friends. He was always so kind and so much fun to work alongside."

Teal's death was announced by his partner Emilia Torello, who wrote on Instagram that "the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away".

She added: "Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

In addition to One Tree Hill, Teal's other credits included Dynasty, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, American Rust, Deep Water, The Staircase and Descendants: The Rise of Red.