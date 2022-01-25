Writer Danny Brocklehurst and executive producer Nicola Shindler, who have worked together on several Harlan Coben shows including The Stranger and Stay Close , have teamed up for this four-part series, which promises plenty of tension, and then some.

It's only January and 2022 is already shaping up to be Sheridan Smith's year. Following a powerful performance in BBC true-crime drama Four Lives , she's also set to star in Channel 5's The Teacher and ITV's No Return, which she described as "every parent’s worst nightmare" to RadioTimes.com and other press.

But what's it about? And who else appears alongside Smith?

Read on for everything you need to know about No Return.

No Return starring Sheridan Smith release date news

No Return will be available to watch on ITV and the ITV Hub in February 2022.

An exact date of transmission has yet to be confirmed for the Sheridan Smith drama.

What is the plot for Sheridan Smith drama No Return?

Smith plays Kathy Powell, a woman whose life is turned on its head when her 16-year-old son Noah is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while on a family holiday in Turkey.

“I read it and was gripped," Smith told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I had to know what happened. And it instantly gave me that jelly belly feeling of, ‘What would you do in that situation?’

"And like Danny said, it’s ordinary people in an extraordinary situation. And Kathy is an amazing lead role. I was just instantly like, ‘Wow’, and was very honoured to be asked. She’s a great character. Fiercely loyal; fiercely protective, and someone I could relate to."

She went on to describe it as “high angst”, adding: “I instantly thought this has never been done. I’ve never read anything like this before. And from the minute Noah was arrested, that’s it. Four hours of intense, high drama.”

"No Return is truly a passion project for me," said Brocklehurst in a press release. "It's the story of a family caught in a modern nightmare but it allows us to explore themes of parenthood, justice, addiction and consent."

Polly Hill, Head of Drama at ITV, added: “This is a brilliant script about a family who are out of their depth, in a legal system they don’t understand, trying to save their son. Danny finds such emotional truth in the characters and their nightmare holiday, that it’s utterly compelling from start to finish."

No Return cast

Sheridan Smith leads the cast of drama series No Return.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King) plays the accused alongside Smith.

Other cast members include Michael Jibson (Four Lives, Quiz), who stars as Noah's dad Martin, Lily Sutcliffe as Kathy and Martin's daughter Jessica, Sian Brooke (Stephen, Trying) as Kathy's sister Megan, David Mumeni (Sliced, Dead Pixels) as Megan’s husband Steve, Philip Arditti (House of Saddam, Black Earth Rising) as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci, Murat Seven (Undercover) as hotel employee Ismail, Rufus Hound (Trollied) as Private Investigator Al Milner, and Jodie Campbell (Bulletproof) as Rosie, a teenager who is staying at the same hotel and invites Noah to a beach party.

Is there a trailer for No Return?

Yes, a trailer for No Return has already been released by ITV.

You can watch the trailer for the series right now. Catch it below.

However, be warned, you might need a stiff drink or two afterwards...

We can't wait to see how this drama unfolds.

No Return is released on ITV in February 2022.

