Who shot Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers? All the theories, clues and suspects around Nicole Kidman drama

Nine Perfect Strangers made its Amazon Prime Video debut today and if you’ve already seen the first three (and so far only) available episodes on the streamer, then you’ll know that the show is one big, star-studded trip (*wink wink*).

Advertisement

While we’re only just getting to know the guests and management of Tranquillum House, one of the mysteries we’re already hoping to get to the bottom of is that of Masha’s stalker, who is potentially the same person that shot her years prior.

When Masha was working in the city and living a high-pressure life, she was shot and subsequently saved by Yao, who was a paramedic at the time, and went on to begin Tranquillum House with his help – and while the show is set years later, it looks as though her attacker is still sending her threatening text messages.

“I wasn’t a very nice person in my previous life,” Masha tells Yao in Nine Perfect Strangers – but who do we think might be the stalker at large and were they responsible for shooting her before Tranquillum House?

Read on for all our theories as to who shot Masha on Nine Perfect Strangers.

Warning – spoilers ahead.

Delilah

Hulu

Delilah may be a seemingly loyal member of Masha’s staff at Tranquillum House, but she’s currently our number one suspect as to who might be sending the threatening messages for various reasons.

We know that she’s romantically linked to her colleague Yao (Manny Jacinto) and is jealous of his intense relationship with Masha, as Yao tells Masha this in episode two.

Delilah also has doubts regarding Masha’s methods and tells her in episode three that she’s moving too quickly with “the new protocol” being applied to the guests’ smoothies. Could Delilah be trying to scare Masha into closing the resort and leaving Yao alone? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Lars

Hulu

So far, we don’t know a huge amount about Lars. We know he’s rude, hugely sceptical of wellness resorts and appears to be up to something shady with his secret Apple watch.

“No I haven’t met her yet, the official orientation is this evening but it’s f***ed up I can already tell. I’ll ring you again tomorrow,” he tells an unknown person on the phone in the woods.

Could Lars be spying on behalf of somebody outside of the resort who wants to harm Masha – possibly the person who shot her years prior? Similarly, he could be the person sending Masha threatening texts as he has the means to do so with his prohibited smart watch.

A previous guest

Hulu

In episode three, Masha and Delilah have a cryptic conversation about who might be stalking Masha, revealing the fact that someone previously took out a lawsuit against the resort.

“Do you think it’s Conley maybe? His family? Makes sense right?” Delilah tells Masha, who replies: “What? I won. No negligence.”

“That doesn’t mean they’re over it. I mean, who else could it be?” Delilah adds.

While we don’t currently know who Conley or his family might be, it’s possible that he may be a former guest who sued the resort after their “protocol” went horribly wrong. If this is the case, could this Conley be the person behind Masha’s scary text messages?

Masha’s ex-husband

Hulu

In the third episode, Masha reveals that she was previously married when talking to Delilah about who might be sending her the ominous texts, saying: “It could be a stalker. It could be a competitor. It could be my ex-husband. I wish I could narrow the field.”

While we currently know nothing about Masha’s ex-husband, if she thinks he could be the person sending her threatening messages then he’s definitely a suspect and there’s definitely more of a story there. Similarly, he could have been the person who shot Masha if their relationship was as toxic as implied.

Advertisement

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with episodes being released weekly. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.