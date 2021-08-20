Nine Perfect Strangers soundtrack: all the songs featured in the Nicole Kidman drama

David E Kelley’s (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) brand new drama Nine Perfect Strangers landed on Hulu across the pond today, and while those hoping to catch it in the UK have to wait until Friday to watch the first three episodes, those who’ve seen the show will already know that it’s one big emotional rollercoaster.

Advertisement

Whenever there’s a scene in the series that makes you either laugh, cry or just feel slightly unsettled, it’s usually accompanied by a fitting piece of music that adds to suspense of Nicole Kidman’s character Masha watching her guests through various CCTV cameras, or the heartbreak of Michael Shannon’s Napoleon breaking down over a past family tragedy.

From Bon Iver and Gladys Knight to iconic pieces of classical music, the Nine Perfect Strangers soundtrack features a varied range of songs – and if you’re wanting to know more about the show’s track list or just want to see if you guessed a song correctly, then RadioTimes.com has you covered.

Read on for the full soundtrack for Nine Perfect Strangers – set to be updated each week.

Nine Perfect Strangers theme song

Strange Effect – Unloved Feat. Raven Violet

Songs in Nine Perfect Strangers episode 1

It’s A Good Day – Peggy Lee

When Frances is driving to Tranquillum House

Problem Child – Roy Orbison

When Lars and Carmel meet at a convenience store

I’ve Got To Use My Imagination – Gladys Knight & The Pips

The closing credits

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Songs in Nine Perfect Strangers episode 2

The Carnival of The Animals: VII. Aquarium – Hanspeter Gmur & South German Philharmonic Orchestra

When Masha is on her morning run

You Are My Sunshine – Jimmie Davis

Played when the guests’ smoothies are being made

Ramble – Link Wray & The Wrayman

When Frances is floating in the pool

Pretty Woman Pass On By – Richard Marks

The guests are on a hike

Let’s Live – Aaron Neville

Tony throws a grape at Frances

Loyalty – Gabriels

Masha watches the footage from her CCTV cameras and end credits

Songs in Nine Perfect Strangers episode 3

Only You – The Platters

Masha dives into the lake

Concerto in F Minor, BWV 1056 – Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Masha leads a meditation session

A Run For Life – Dick Dale and his Del-Tones

The guests compete in a potato sack race

Michicant – Bon Iver

The song Heather sings at the lake

String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10 – Constantin Bogdanas, Florin Szigeti, Liviu Stanese, Dorel Fodoreanu

When the women are sat in the hot springs

Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo – Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra

Tony chases the goat

For Sure – Future Islands

The guests dance around the bonfire

Advertisement

Running Red Lights – The Avalanches Feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu

End credits

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Hulu in the US, with the first three episodes arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday 20th August. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. You can buy Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon.