Nine Perfect Strangers soundtrack: all the songs featured in the Nicole Kidman drama
From Bon Iver to Gladys Knight, here are all the tracks featured in Nine Perfect Strangers.
David E Kelley’s (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) brand new drama Nine Perfect Strangers landed on Hulu across the pond today, and while those hoping to catch it in the UK have to wait until Friday to watch the first three episodes, those who’ve seen the show will already know that it’s one big emotional rollercoaster.
Whenever there’s a scene in the series that makes you either laugh, cry or just feel slightly unsettled, it’s usually accompanied by a fitting piece of music that adds to suspense of Nicole Kidman’s character Masha watching her guests through various CCTV cameras, or the heartbreak of Michael Shannon’s Napoleon breaking down over a past family tragedy.
From Bon Iver and Gladys Knight to iconic pieces of classical music, the Nine Perfect Strangers soundtrack features a varied range of songs – and if you’re wanting to know more about the show’s track list or just want to see if you guessed a song correctly, then RadioTimes.com has you covered.
Read on for the full soundtrack for Nine Perfect Strangers – set to be updated each week.
Nine Perfect Strangers theme song
Strange Effect – Unloved Feat. Raven Violet
Songs in Nine Perfect Strangers episode 1
It’s A Good Day – Peggy Lee
When Frances is driving to Tranquillum House
Problem Child – Roy Orbison
When Lars and Carmel meet at a convenience store
I’ve Got To Use My Imagination – Gladys Knight & The Pips
The closing credits
Songs in Nine Perfect Strangers episode 2
The Carnival of The Animals: VII. Aquarium – Hanspeter Gmur & South German Philharmonic Orchestra
When Masha is on her morning run
You Are My Sunshine – Jimmie Davis
Played when the guests’ smoothies are being made
Ramble – Link Wray & The Wrayman
When Frances is floating in the pool
Pretty Woman Pass On By – Richard Marks
The guests are on a hike
Let’s Live – Aaron Neville
Tony throws a grape at Frances
Loyalty – Gabriels
Masha watches the footage from her CCTV cameras and end credits
Songs in Nine Perfect Strangers episode 3
Only You – The Platters
Masha dives into the lake
Concerto in F Minor, BWV 1056 – Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
Masha leads a meditation session
A Run For Life – Dick Dale and his Del-Tones
The guests compete in a potato sack race
Michicant – Bon Iver
The song Heather sings at the lake
String Quartet in G Minor, Op. 10 – Constantin Bogdanas, Florin Szigeti, Liviu Stanese, Dorel Fodoreanu
When the women are sat in the hot springs
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo – Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra
Tony chases the goat
For Sure – Future Islands
The guests dance around the bonfire
Running Red Lights – The Avalanches Feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu
End credits