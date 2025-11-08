The Night Manager finally has a return date on BBC One and iPlayer, with the long-dormant spy thriller set to kick off next year with a bang.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) is returning to the lead role of Jonathan Pine, who we'll reunite with as he keeps a low profile under the false name of Alex Goodwin, while working as a low-level MI6 surveillance officer in London.

That quiet life is thoroughly disrupted, however, following a "chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary" that "leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player".

The individual in question is Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos, played by Babylon breakout star Diego Calva, who is prominently featured in the trailer alongside Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Pine's ally, Roxana Bolaños.

Now, we know that The Night Manager season 2 will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day 2026 (Thursday 1st January), with international viewers having to wait slightly longer for its Prime Video launch on Sunday 11th January.

Check out the full trailer for The Night Manager season 2 now:

The synopsis concludes: "On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy's Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army.

"As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it’s too late."

In addition to Hiddleston, Calva and Morrone, The Night Manager season 2 also sees the return of Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, plus Alistair Petrie (Sex Education), Douglas Hodge (Joker), Michael Nardone (Traces) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place).

The Night Manager season 2 premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on New Year's Day.

