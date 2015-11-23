Kidman was awarded for her role as British scientist Rosalind Franklin in the play Photograph 51 – her first London stage performance for 17 years.

McAvoy – who has shaved his head for his upcoming role in X-Men: Apocalypse – won best actor for his performance in The Ruling Class, a classic stage comedy written by Peter Barnes.

Imelda Staunton took home best musical performance for West End musical Gypsy, and Gemma Arterton was named best newcomer in a musical for her starring role in Made in Dagenham.

Stage and screen veteran Vanessa Redgrave won the editor's award. She was presented the prize by her daughter Joely Richardson and Spectre actor Ralph Fiennes.

The winners in full

Best Actor

JAMES MCAVOY, The Ruling Class

Best Actress

NICOLE KIDMAN, Photograph 51

Best Play

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT, Stephen Adly Guirgis

Newcomer in a Musical

GEMMA ARTERTON, Made in Dagenham

Best Musical Performance

IMELDA STAUNTON, Gypsy

Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS

Best Director

ROBERT ICKE, Oresteia

Best Design

ANNA FLEISCHLE, Hangmen

Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright

MOLLY DAVIES, God Bless the Child

Emerging Talent Award

DAVID MOORST, Violence and Son

Beyond Theatre Award

ALEXANDER McQUEEN: SAVAGE BEAUTY EXHIBITION

Editor’s Award

VANESSA REDGRAVE

Lebedev Award

STEPHEN SONDHEIM