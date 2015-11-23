Nicole Kidman and James McAvoy win best actress and actor at Evening Standard Theatre Awards
Imelda Staunton and Gemma Arterton also head home with London theatre prizes
From silver screen to London stage, Nicole Kidman has won best actress at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
The Moulin Rouge! actress joined James McAvoy, Imelda Staunton, Gemma Arterton and Vanessa Redgrave as a host of film stars won some of London theatre's top accolades.
Kidman was awarded for her role as British scientist Rosalind Franklin in the play Photograph 51 – her first London stage performance for 17 years.
McAvoy – who has shaved his head for his upcoming role in X-Men: Apocalypse – won best actor for his performance in The Ruling Class, a classic stage comedy written by Peter Barnes.
Imelda Staunton took home best musical performance for West End musical Gypsy, and Gemma Arterton was named best newcomer in a musical for her starring role in Made in Dagenham.
Stage and screen veteran Vanessa Redgrave won the editor's award. She was presented the prize by her daughter Joely Richardson and Spectre actor Ralph Fiennes.
The winners in full
Best Actor
JAMES MCAVOY, The Ruling Class
Best Actress
NICOLE KIDMAN, Photograph 51
Best Play
THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT, Stephen Adly Guirgis
Newcomer in a Musical
GEMMA ARTERTON, Made in Dagenham
Best Musical Performance
IMELDA STAUNTON, Gypsy
Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS
Best Director
ROBERT ICKE, Oresteia
Best Design
ANNA FLEISCHLE, Hangmen
Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright
MOLLY DAVIES, God Bless the Child
Emerging Talent Award
DAVID MOORST, Violence and Son
Beyond Theatre Award
ALEXANDER McQUEEN: SAVAGE BEAUTY EXHIBITION
Editor’s Award
VANESSA REDGRAVE
Lebedev Award
STEPHEN SONDHEIM