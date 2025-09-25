Screenwriter Jack Thorne has Nick break the fourth wall on several occasions, inviting viewers into the story and commenting on some of its stranger aspects, such as the still-unknown identity of pivotal source Mr Apollo.

Speaking at a screening of The Hack, former The Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger (portrayed by Toby Jones in the series) described Tennant's portrayal of his friend and former colleague as "absolutely miraculous".

He added: "I mean, what a dream to be the hero of a seven-part drama being played by the most handsome actor in Britain! I feel he deserves it."

If Tennant's performance has left you intrigued to know more about the real Nick Davies, read on for everything you need to know about the subject of The Hack.

Who is Nick Davies?

When we meet him in The Hack, Nick Davies is working as a freelance investigative journalist (primarily for The Guardian newspaper), with a particular interest in exposing misuse of power.

As depicted in the opening of episode 1, Davies had made some enemies in his own industry with the 2008 publication of Flat Earth News, a non-fiction book investigating bad practice at the time by journalists that left their work compromised.

Having shown himself to be unafraid of scrutinising his own profession, Davies was tipped off by an undisclosed source to the practice of phone-hacking at tabloid newspapers – most notably, the now-defunct News of the World.

With the support of The Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger, he went on to lead an investigation that would change the landscape of journalism and raise serious questions about where power truly lies in the United Kingdom.

What books has Nick Davies written?

Nick Davies has written several books, but the two most connected to the topics explored in The Hack are Flat Earth News (2008) and Hack Attack (2014).

Flat Earth News was his first investigation into malpractice in journalism, sounding an alarm over issues like racial bias in the newsroom, the bribing of corrupt police officers, and the danger of cosy relationships between news outlets and the powerful organisations they report on.

After uncovering the phone-hacking scandal and following each development over six years, Davies poured his knowledge and experience into Hack Attack, considered a spiritual successor to Flat Earth News, the non-fiction title takes readers inside the tireless and high-stakes reporting on the story.

Other books by Nick Davies include The School Report (2000), Dark Heart (1997), Murder on Ward Four (1993) and White Lies (1991), all of which are non-fiction investigations into other subject matters.

Where is Nick Davies now?

Nick Davies retired from journalism in 2016 and has since stepped back from the public eye.

His website states that he stopped working in order to pursue his passion for travel.

