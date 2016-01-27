Netflix's Series of Unfortunate Events casts Violet and Klaus
Malina Weissman and Louis Hynes will play the orphan siblings in the upcoming Netflix series
For these youngsters, this is the beginning of a series of rather fortunate events.
The upcoming Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events has announced two of the young actors who will be playing the Baudelaire orphans. Malina Weissman, known for portraying Young Kara in Supergirl, has been cast as Violet, with newcomer Louis Hynes as Klaus.
The series will be an adaptation of the popular books written by Daniel Handler (under the pen name Lemony Snicket), about three orphans attempting to uncover the mysterious circumstances of their parents' deaths.
How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris is currently in talks with the show's producers to portray the show's villain, the nefarious Count Olaf (played by Jim Carrey in the film adaptation).