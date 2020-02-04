The series starred Kaya Scodelario (The Pale Horse) as a figure skater recovering from injury, who pairs up with a new "bad boy" partner while secretly battling bipolar disorder.

The show received mixed reviews from critics but certainly had its fans, with many Twitter users crying out for a second season to answer the big question left hanging in the final episode.

Now, viewers are unlikely to ever find out whether Kat (Scodelario) and Justin (Evan Roderick) made it to the national competition they were training for.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Netflix has made a number of cancellations over the past year, including the acclaimed Tuca & Bertie from Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, as well as Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet, which ended on a similarly frustrating cliffhanger.

The service keeps most of its viewership data a tightly guarded secret, using internal analytics to decide whether a show warrants more episodes.

At the end of 2019, Netflix revealed that its most popular shows of the year in the UK were The Witcher starring Henry Cavill, comedy-drama After Life from Ricky Gervais and sci-fi favourite Stranger Things.

Notably, The Crown did not even make the top ten. Last week, it was announced the royal drama would be ending after its fifth season, a reduction of its initial six-year plan.

Advertisement

Spinning Out is now available to stream on Netflix.