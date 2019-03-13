“It’s a huge hit around the world, and we realised, wow, interactive storytelling is something we want to bet more on,” he said in his keynote speech at entertainment conference FICCI-Frames (via Variety).

“We’re doubling down on that. So expect over the next year or two to see more interactive storytelling. And it won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose – should she go out with him or him.”

Could this new interactive content include a Black Mirror special? It’s unlikely, but not completely out of the question, according to creator Charlie Brooker.

"While doing it, Annabel and I both said at various points, 'We're not doing this ever again.' But like someone who has gone through the horror of childbirth and has forgotten about it in time to conceive again, I started thinking, 'Oh, there's an idea! You could do this, or you could do that…'' he said to TV Line.

But whether interactive or not, a fifth season of Black Mirror is on the way: Brooker told RadioTimes.com that season five episodes are “imminent-ish” following the release of Bandersnatch, although an official release date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.