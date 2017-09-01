But the flow of cocaine from Colombia to the USA didn't stop there. In fact, even before Pablo died, the New York Times had reported that a splinter group from Escobar's operations - known as the Cali Cartel - had overtaken his cartel as the nation's leading drug organisation.

For season three, Narcos shifts its focus to this group of criminals, who became known to American DEA agents as The Cali KGB.

Unlike the Medellin Cartel, Cali were not known for one leader - but four top-level members will share the spotlight this season. Meet the new kings of cocaine below.

The Cali Cartel - Kingpins

Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar)

Alcazar (left)

Who does he play? Former business partner to Pablo Escobar and official leader of the Cali Cartel, known as the "boss of bosses".

Where have I seen him before? Alcazar's oeuvre is composed primarily of Spanish-language films - but you may recognise him from The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis)

Who does he play? Gilberto's brother, and the brains behind the operation.

Where have I seen him before? This is his first major role outside of Latin America.

Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann)

Who does he play? Cali Cartel's hitman, who also takes care of international distribution.

Where have I seen him before? Narcos is his first major role.

Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote)

Who does he play? The head of the drug organisation's operations in New York City - or, the scary motherf***er from the trailer.

Where have I seen him before? Rapazote starred alongside William H Macy in the US adaptation of Channel 4's Shameless.