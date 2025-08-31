Thankfully, we already know that we will see more from Jackie, Cole, Alex and the rest of the Walter clan, as the show was renewed for a third season ahead of time.

In fact, the new season is already in production, with showrunner Melanie Halsall telling Tudum, "we’ve got a lot of things to do", after the finale brought with it a major revelation that she said "we just can't ignore".

But when will fans be able to head back to Silver Falls for a follow-up to all the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about My Life with the Walter Boys season 3.

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?

Ashby Gentry as Alex and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Yes! Netflix confirmed earlier this month that My Life with the Walter Boys would return for a third season.

The renewal news came before the second instalment was even released on Netflix.

Not exactly. While Netflix hasn't announced the exact release date for My Life with the Walter Boys, the streamer has confirmed the third season will premiere in 2026.

Who could star in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?

(L to R) Isaac Arellanes as Isaac, Myles Perez as Lee, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Noah LaLonde as Cole and Ashby Gentry as Alex. Netflix

While Netflix are yet to announce any new cast members for season 3, we can expect the main characters to be returning once more – which is largely Jackie and the Walter clan.

That includes:

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

Marc Blucas as George

Noah LaLonde as Cole

Ashby Gentry as Alex

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Lennix James as Benny

Zoë Soul as Hayley

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Myles Perez as Lee

Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard

Ellie O’Brien as Grace

What could happen in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?

Season 3 will follow up on the major cliffhanger at the end of season 2, which saw Cole finally confess his true feelings for Jackie, and her reciprocating. However, Alex, who Jackie has been secretly seeing, has been listening to the conversation.

We also find out that something has happened to Walter patriarch George, as we saw an ambulance arriving. Just how bad it is, we will have to wait and see.

Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Halsall said: "It was a pretty big revelation at the end of Season 2, and we can’t just ignore that," regarding the Alex-Jackie-Cole dynamic. "She also can’t keep bouncing between two boys. How we tackle that will be a really interesting challenge, and I’m looking forward to that."

She also said, regarding Jackie’s goal to become student body president: "We’ll look at that and how she deals with Alex and the fallout in the family."

Is there a trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?

No. With filming underway for season 3, it will be a while yet before a trailer is released.

