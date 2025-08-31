My Life with the Walter Boys season 3: Release date speculation and latest news
Get excited, another season is coming!
*Warning - contains spoilers for all episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2*
It's only been a matter of days since the long-awaited second season of My Life with the Walter Boys was released, but many fans have already made their way through all of the episodes, and are desperate for more.
Thankfully, we already know that we will see more from Jackie, Cole, Alex and the rest of the Walter clan, as the show was renewed for a third season ahead of time.
In fact, the new season is already in production, with showrunner Melanie Halsall telling Tudum, "we’ve got a lot of things to do", after the finale brought with it a major revelation that she said "we just can't ignore".
But when will fans be able to head back to Silver Falls for a follow-up to all the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about My Life with the Walter Boys season 3.
Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
Yes! Netflix confirmed earlier this month that My Life with the Walter Boys would return for a third season.
The renewal news came before the second instalment was even released on Netflix.
Is there a potential release date for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
Not exactly. While Netflix hasn't announced the exact release date for My Life with the Walter Boys, the streamer has confirmed the third season will premiere in 2026.
Who could star in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
While Netflix are yet to announce any new cast members for season 3, we can expect the main characters to be returning once more – which is largely Jackie and the Walter clan.
That includes:
- Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
- Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
- Marc Blucas as George
- Noah LaLonde as Cole
- Ashby Gentry as Alex
- Connor Stanhope as Danny
- Johnny Link as Will
- Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
- Jaylan Evans as Skylar
- Alix West Lefler as Parker
- Lennix James as Benny
- Zoë Soul as Hayley
- Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
- Myles Perez as Lee
- Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard
- Ellie O’Brien as Grace
What could happen in My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
Season 3 will follow up on the major cliffhanger at the end of season 2, which saw Cole finally confess his true feelings for Jackie, and her reciprocating. However, Alex, who Jackie has been secretly seeing, has been listening to the conversation.
We also find out that something has happened to Walter patriarch George, as we saw an ambulance arriving. Just how bad it is, we will have to wait and see.
Speaking to Tudum, showrunner Halsall said: "It was a pretty big revelation at the end of Season 2, and we can’t just ignore that," regarding the Alex-Jackie-Cole dynamic. "She also can’t keep bouncing between two boys. How we tackle that will be a really interesting challenge, and I’m looking forward to that."
She also said, regarding Jackie’s goal to become student body president: "We’ll look at that and how she deals with Alex and the fallout in the family."
Is there a trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3?
No. With filming underway for season 3, it will be a while yet before a trailer is released.
