"It’s daunting to be playing the lead character, but I thought I might as well," said Logan of joining the series.

"Normal police procedurals aren’t usually that interesting to me, to be honest. The Puzzle Lady was appealing to me because it’s just so wacky and different, and ultimately entertaining.

"I hope that people enjoy it for its entertainment value. You can’t accuse this show of being bleak."

Speaking about her character, Logan described Cora as "her own woman, and that’s what makes her intriguing".

"She wants a Bloody Mary for breakfast, so she has one, why not?!" she added. "Her niece despairs of her, and it’s true that Cora does some things I shouldn’t really laugh about, she’s not PC at all, but she’s a character that I absolutely believe.

"Of course, she has a big secret too, which will be quite dangerous if it comes out…"

The narrative is set in the market town of Bakerbury, which is actually a fictional setting.

So, where did the cast and crew really pitch up?

Read on for a rundown of the main locations featured in Murder Most Puzzling.

Where was Murder Most Puzzling filmed?

Phyllis Logan stars in Murder Most Puzzling. 5

The series was filmed in Belfast.

Cora and Sherry's house is located in Ballymena, County Antrim, which is also where Logan's ancestors originated from, before they moved to Scotland.

Logan's co-star Adam Best, who plays DCI Hooper, even offered to drive Logan "around the area" to see if they could learn more about her grandparents.

"But we never really got the chance to do it," she added (via Love Ballymena).

Other locations used in the show include the city of Lisburn, which was used for the main square where both the police station and Bab’s Bakery are.

"It was great for me because I actually live in Belfast, my family moved here during the pandemic," said Alistair Brammer (Dalgliesh, Casualty), who plays local journalist Anton Grant.

"There are so many dramas shooting here and I don’t like being away from home, so it’s always a dream to work in Belfast."

Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Game of Thrones), who plays Cora's perennially frazzled niece Sherry, said that she "really loved filming in Belfast", adding: "The crews there are famously excellent craic and I had really great time with them."

But it wasn't all larks.

"We started filming outside in a beautiful garden – it was lovely during the day, just a bit cold because it was November," explained Logan of one particular scene. "But then the blizzard came and we had to abandon filming, that was quite full on.

"We did a lot of filming in a graveyard and that was quite challenging because it was freezing and we were doing night shoots.

"There was a lot happening in the story – people were falling into graves, someone put a paper bag over my head, I had to be thrown to the ground and we even had stunt people in.

"It’s all in a day’s work!"

Murder Most Puzzling airs on Thursday at 8pm on 5.

