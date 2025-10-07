"Daniel shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother Audrey – and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda," reads the official synopsis.

"When Daniel announces a plan to modernise the church, the parish is suddenly divided. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church.

"As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer."

While Coles didn't personally write the adaptation – that job fell to Nick Hicks-Beach (Lewis, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders) – you'll be pleased to hear that he has given it his blessing.

"To watch the adaptation is immensely flattering, very gratifying and very exciting, because the team has done such a great job and because it's been through other people's imaginations now, which is always good," he said.

"Whenever you write a book, you say goodbye to it when it’s sent to the publisher, as after that the book lands with a reader and exists in their imagination. I've always loved how a book doesn’t just have one life, but lots of lives. To see creative people, at the top of their game, come together and craft something you didn’t foresee from your work is fascinating."

A number of familiar faces appear alongside Lewis, plus some you might not recognise.

Read on for a rundown of the major players in Murder Before Evensong.

Murder Before Evensong cast

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement

Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement

Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo

Adam James as Bernard, Lord de Floures

Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper

Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite

Marion Bailey as Kath Sharman

Meghan Treadway as Honor de Floures

Alexander Delamain as Alex de Floures

Amanda Hadingue as Dora Sharman

Francis Magee as Edgy

Ben Batt as Ned Thwaite

Sam Baker Jones as Nathan

Fore more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Canon Daniel Clement? The Rector of Champton St Mary. He is described as "affable and approachable". When Daniel's "difficult" mother arrives without warning, "his life is turned upside-down". "But a more serious challenge lies in wait for Daniel when he stumbles upon the body of his parishioner, Anthony Bowness... who was researching Champton's history during the war," reads the official synopsis.

What else has Matthew Lewis been in? He's best known for playing Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter. He's also appeared in Avoidance, All Creatures Great and Small, Ripper Street and Happy Valley.

Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement

Amanda Redman as Audrey and Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Audrey Clement? Daniel's mother. "We have to remember Audrey was a young woman during the war and people of her age are a different breed; they're much tougher, more stoic, and they put up with problems and get on with it. I really admire that," said Redman.

On Audrey's relationship with Daniel, Redman said: "Audrey does love Daniel very much but, again, she's of a generation that weren’t particularly tactile or effusive towards their children. They have a slightly strained relationship, but I think they’re very alike."

What else has Amanda Redman been in? Her extensive CV includes New Tricks, At Home with the Braithwaites, The Good Karma Hospital, Sexy Beast and Dangerfield.

Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo

Amit Shah as DS Neil Vanloo. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is DS Neil Vanloo? "He's a Mancunian detective... who's thorough, open-minded, professional, and likes to think outside the box," said Shah.

"Neil doesn’t have access to the facilities or technology the police have today, so he has to be inventive and use what’s at his disposal. He's clever in spotting a resource in Daniel, who’s so well-connected in Champton."

What else has Amit Shah been in? Happy Valley, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and The Other One are just some of the shows he's appeared in.

Adam James as Bernard, Lord de Floures

Adam James as Bernard, Lord de Floures. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Bernard, Lord de Floures? The patron of Daniel's church. He lives in Champton House.

"Sadly, he's still very much a man of his time and his upbringing, a creature of habit who isn’t dealing brilliantly with the modern world," said James.

"I had to find the humanity and reality of Bernard, rather than be a pastiche or cliche of a man from that time, as he’s dealing with the future of the house and continuing his family’s lineage. Early in the series he invites other well-to-do families round to almost, but not quite, organise a marriage for his son Alex."

What else has Adam James been in? He has appeared in Doctor Foster, The Couple Next Door, Hotel Portofino, Treason, The Day of the Jackal, The Suspect, Vigil, I May Destroy You and Belgravia, among others.

Tamzin Outhwaite as Stella Harper

Tamsin Outhwaite as Stella Harper. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Stella Harper? She runs a high-end fashion boutique.

What else has Tamzin Outhwaite been in? Alongside EastEnders, her credits include The Wives, Murder Is Easy, The Tower, Ridley Road, New Tricks, The Fixer and Hotel Babylon.

Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite

Nina Toussaint-White as Jane Thwaite. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Jane Thwaite? The church organist. She is married to a photographer for the local paper.

What else has Nina Toussaint-White been in? You might have watched her in EastEnders, Emmerdale, The Sister, Witness Number 3, Showtrial, Shetland and The Feed.

Marion Bailey as Kath Sharman

Marion Bailey as Kath Sharman. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Kath Sharman? Kath is on the parish council and lives with her sister.

Poppy Allen Quarmby plays Young Kath.

What else has Marion Bailey been in? You probably know her from The Crown.

Meghan Treadway as Honor de Floures

Meghan Treadway as Honor de Floures. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Honor de Floures? Bernard's daughter. "Honor, his daughter, seems to be in lockstep with Bernard in how to manage the household," said James.

What else has Meghan Treadway been in? Her credits include Flack and The Outlaws.

Alexander Delamain as Alex de Floures

Alexander Delamain as Alex de Floures. Robert Viglasky/AcornTV

Who is Alex de Floures? Bernard's son, who he's trying to marry off. "Bernard let schooling do a lot of parenting on his behalf and now, as they become young adults, the trouble begins," said James.

Adam describes Alex as an "outlier" in the family, "and that's where the drama lies".

What else has Alexander Delamain been in? This is his most notable role to date.

Additional cast includes:

Amanda Hadingue (Kaos) as Dora Sharman - Kath's terminally ill sister. Young Dora is played by Maya Loveday.

Francis Magee (Kin) as Edgy - the Champton House groundsman.

Ben Batt (Scott & Bailey) as Ned Thwaite - Jane's husband.

Sam Baker Jones (DI Ray) as Nathan - Edgy's grandson.

You can also expect to see:

Emma Beattie as Margaret Porteous

David Newman as Harry Cobbe

Thea Beyleveld as Katrina Cobbe

Adam Smethurst as Anthony Bowness

Paul Beech as Ernie Cobbe

Ken Bones as Bishop Creggan

Sophie Bloor as DC Corinne Wells

Maggie McCarthy as Mrs Braines

Gary Bates as Howard, Art Dealer

Jonathan Cobb as Reporter

Tom Crowley as Reporter, Daily Express

Justine Cain as Travel Agent

Steven Rostance as TV Reporter

Lee Garrett as Desk Sergeant

Morgan Philpott as Barman

Ben Abell as Police Office

Noé Sébert as Hervé

Murder Before Evensong premieres on 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 7th October.

