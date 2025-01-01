The official synopsis for Missing You reads: "11 years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared, and she's never heard from him since.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

But as well as having a recurring song featured in the series (of the same name), what other tracks feature in Missing You? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

Missing You: Every song featured in the Netflix series

Rosalind Elezar as Kat, Brigid Zengeni as Odette, Jo Martin as Tessie in Missing You. James Stack/Netflix

Episode 1

When You Were Mine – Joy Crookes

If I Got It (Your Love Brought It) – Aaron Frazer

Missing You – John Waite

Episode 2

Serenade No 13 for Strings in G major, K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' I Allegro – Mozart

Candy – Cameo

Episode 5

Missing You – John Waite

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.