Missing You soundtrack: Every song in the Harlan Coben drama
The John Waite song takes on a whole new meaning in the Netflix thriller.
With its twists and turns, Harlan Coben's latest Netflix thriller, Missing You, will undoubtedly capture everyone's attention.
Following on from the previous year's success of Fool Me Once, we have yet another limited series that's set to take us on quite the rollercoaster as we follow Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), a police officer working in the Missing Persons unit, who is faced with a pretty major crossroads when it comes to digging into some matters close to home.
The official synopsis for Missing You reads: "11 years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared, and she's never heard from him since.
"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."
But as well as having a recurring song featured in the series (of the same name), what other tracks feature in Missing You? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
Missing You: Every song featured in the Netflix series
Episode 1
- When You Were Mine – Joy Crookes
- If I Got It (Your Love Brought It) – Aaron Frazer
- Missing You – John Waite
Episode 2
- Serenade No 13 for Strings in G major, K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' I Allegro – Mozart
- Candy – Cameo
Episode 5
- Missing You – John Waite
