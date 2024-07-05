Is Mirzapur returning for season 4?

There's currently no word from Amazon Prime Video on the status of the show, but Rasika Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi, has said viewers will be hungry for more.

When could a potential Mirzapur season 4 be released?

The release schedule for Mirzapur has been somewhat erratic.

Season 1 arrived in November 2018, followed by season 2 in October 2020. But then fans had to wait until 5th July 2024 for season 3 – so it remains to be seen when season 4 could arrive if it does get the green light.

2025 looks unlikely if previous seasons are anything to go by, but perhaps creators Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna will surprise us for the highly-anticipated fourth season.

As soon as we know more, we'll update this page.

Who could return for a potential Mirzapur season 4?

Characters who could return for season 4 are:

Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal)

Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi)

Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal)

Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi)

Shatrughan Tyagi (Vijay Varma)

Madhuri Yadav (Isha Talwar)

What could happen in a potential Mirzapur season 4?

Sharad Shukla was poised to take the throne in season 3 before being shot dead by Kaleen Bhaiya – which resulted in a tense shoot out, after which he was the only one left standing.

And after it looked like we'd lost Guddu Pandit, who was beaten by his fellow inmates after being imprisoned, he miraculously survived.

Will Kaleen and Guddu join forces to retake power? Watch this space.

Mirzapur seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try it for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

