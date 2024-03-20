The series's second season landed on the streamer back in 2020, so it's been a while since the Tripathis have been on screen. But when will they return, and will they still control Mirzapur's seedy underbelly? Read on for the latest Mirzapur season 3 news.

A release date has yet to be confirmed, but the cast has teased that it will land on Amazon Prime Video very soon. Season 2 premiered in October 2023, two years after its first outing.

We will update this page as soon as the streamer confirms a date.

Who is in the Mirzapur season 3 cast?

Despite being left for dead and then kidnapped in the season 2 finale, it looks like Pankaj Tripathi's Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, will return to the drama, but how his crime empire is faring remains to be seen.

Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, and Isha Talwar are all set to return too.

Is there a Mirzapur season 3 trailer?

Amazon has yet to release a full trailer, but footage of the new season was shared as part of a Prime Video India originals trailer. You can see it below at around 2:26.

What could happen in the Mirzapur season 3 plot?

Season 2 left things in quite a state for Kaleen Bhaiya, who was shot several times and whose sun Munna was killed in an epic shootout.

He was then kidnapped by Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), the son of his rival, who seems intent on taking control of his crime empire. And, of course, this was only made possible due to his wife Beena's (Rasika Dugal) careful scheming.

Though we don't know how things will play out, we can count on plenty of violence taking place as Kaleen struggles to remain on the Mirzapur throne.

Mirzapur seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

