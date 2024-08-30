Fazal told fans in early August that an additional episode was on its way, but when can you watch it? And what can you expect from the fresh instalment?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode: How to Watch

Prime Video members in India can watch the episode right now following its arrival on the platform today (Friday 30th August).

More like this

But sadly, there's no word on when its UK audience will be able to tune in.

As soon as we have any details, we'll update this page.

Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode plot: What's it about?

The episode contains deleted scenes from season 3, which are narrated by none other than Divyenndu.

His character, fan favourite Munna Tripathi, was shot dead by Guddu and Golu in the season 2 finale.

"Heard that you guys raised hell because I left and my loyal fans missed me a lot," he said in the teaser.

"To be honest, I missed you all too. For me, loyalty is very important, and the loyalty you have shown me so far deserves royal treatment.

"What you missed in season 3, I have hunted and got for you in the bonus episode, courtesy Munna Tripathi."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mirzapur seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video – try it for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.