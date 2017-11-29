In a statement released to Entertainment Weekly the broadcaster wished Markle and Prince Harry well.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement" it read. "Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

Suits is is set in a New York law firm, and centres around Adams’ character who works as a lawyer despite never actually attending law school or having a license to practice it.

Markle plays lawyer Rachel Zane, who has worked her way from paralegal to full fledged lawyer, while striking up a romance with Adams’ Mike Ross. Their characters are rumoured to wed in the upcoming seventh run of episodes.