Meet the cast below...

Michelle Keegan plays Tina Moore

Tina Dean was an ordinary girl from Essex, a typist with a modest upbringing, when she first met Bobby. When she married the footballer and he shot to fame, so did she, forced to find her feet as the first WAG. She also had to share her husband with the world of football, and struggled to find purpose as a suburban housewife.

More like this

“Noel Cantwell and Malcolm Allison gatecrashed Tina and Bobby’s honeymoon in Majorca. Football took over. Tina wasn’t just married to Bobby, she was married to the game. One of the footballers wives says to Tina, 'You married a footballer, you might be his wife but the game will always be his mistress', and that’s exactly how it was.” – Michelle Keegan

Where do I recognise Michelle Keegan from?

Keegan is best known for playing Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street between 2008 and 2014. Since then she's established herself in the realms of British drama, appearing in the first series of Ordinary Lies before wowing audiences as Georgie Lane in the most recent series of Our Girl.

Lorne MacFadyen plays Bobby Moore

Bobby met Tina when he was an emerging talent at 17. He was an established footballer by the time he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1965, and it looked like he’d never be able to compete again. But England won the World Cup in July 1966 and Bobby Moore became a national hero for his incredible comeback.

“Viewers will see Bobby as a real family man. They’ll learn how he dealt with the fame and then the deterioration of his career in football. You really see the rise and fall of a sporting icon. It’s a relationship drama at its heart, a love story between two people.” – Lorne MacFadyen

Where do I recognise Lorne MacFadyen from?

MacFadyen is a Scottish actor who has appeared in several series including Grantchester, The Level and Shetland. He was also in Ken Loach’s 2012 film The Angel’s Share.

Patsy Kensit plays Betty

Betty is Tina’s resilient and fiery mother. She is very close to her daughter and is the kind of woman who prepares Tina smoked-salmon sandwiches to take to school and buys Vogue to make the designer clothes from patterns featured in the magazine.

“Although Betty is mum, she and Tina have a very close relationship, much like the one I had with my mother. They told each other everything, so without being inappropriate they were more like sisters… Betty was full of fun but also very shrewd. She didn’t seem to play by the rulebook.” – Patsy Kensit

Where do I recognise Patsy Kensit from?

Former child star Patsy Kensit was the lead singer of Eighth Wonder between 1983 and 1989 alongside a burgeoning acting career that included roles in Absolute Beginners, Silas Marner, Twenty One and a starring turn in Lethal Weapon 2 opposite Mel Gibson. She was married to Liam Gallagher between 1997 and 2000. More recent roles have included stints in Emmerdale and Holby City, as well as appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Jessica Madsen plays Jenny

Jenny is Tina’s cousin and she’s with her when she first meets Bobby at the Ilford Palais, a place where the pair would go out dancing together. Jenny lives with Tina, as do her parents and Tina’s mum and step-dad.

Where do I recognise Jessica Madsen from?

Madsen was also in Holby City, last year, and has had roles in the series Mr Selfridge and Breathless.

Louis Hilyer plays Ron Greenwood

Ron Greenwood is the manager of West Ham United while Bobby Moore is a player there.

Where do I recognise Louis Hilyer from?

Hilyer has been in several series, including Undercover, Downton Abbey, Doctors and Wallander.

Clare Burt plays Doss

Doss – aka Doris Moore – is Bobby’s nurturing and loving mother. She is very supportive of him in his football career and gets very nervous when watching his matches.

Where do I recognise Clare Burt from?

Burt is another cast member who has appeared in Holby City. She was also recently in the TV thriller The People Next Door as well as Top Boy, playing a policewoman in both.

Neal Barry plays Big Bob

Big Bob is Bobby Moore’s father, who is also very prominent in his life.

Where do I recognise Neal Barry from?

Advertisement

You might have seen Barry in Him & Her in 2013, or in The Bill a few years ago, as well as turns in The Interceptor and Footballers Wives.