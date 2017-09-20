Julien Baptiste – played by Tcheky Karyo

The case of the missing Oliver Hughes left quite the scar on the French missing persons detective, but now another case from his past has drawn him out of retirement. When the missing Alice Webster returns after 13 years in captivity, she brings with her vital information for Julien.

Tchéky Karyo is the only key cast member to return following the first series of The Missing. The Turkish-born French actor was the quiet, probing heart of the first series, and he's just as captivating here. Away from The Missing, Karyo has a varied movie back catalogue, with appearances from Bond film Goldeneye, Hollywood blockbuster The Patriot to French cult movie Doberman.

He's also a talented musician, having released two solo albums including 2013 record Credo.

Alice Webster – played by Abigail Hardingham

In 2003, schoolgirl Alice Webster was abducted from an English school near a military base in Eckhausen, Germany. 11 years on, she stumbles in to the same town, having apparently escaped her captors. What happened to her? And does she know something about another missing girl long disappeared?

Abigail Hardingham's TV CV includes appearances in Silent Witness and Hollyoaks Later, but this is the London actress's biggest TV role yet. She also picked up a British Independent Film Award Best Newcomer for her role in indie horror flick Nina Forever.

Young Alice Webster is played by Bromley actress Madi Linnard.